2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Bogoljub Marković, F, Mega Basket

For a two-round mock draft and a big board with full scouting reports, check out my NBA Draft Guide.

Bogoljub Marković, F, Mega Basket

Height: 6-11 • Weight: 195 • Age: 19

Summary: Marković is a modern stretch forward who also offers skill as a passer and post scorer. But to handle the rigors of the NBA and become a positive defender, he needs to add a ton of muscle.

Comparisons: Santi Aldama

Strengths

Shooting: Good 3-point shooter with a high release. He made 39.4% of his catch-and-shoot 3s, per Synergy.

Post scoring: Extremely skilled post scorer who has ambidextrous touch using either hand.

Passing: Keeps the ball moving within the flow of the offense, showing skills in the short roll and from the post.

Defensive upside: He has quickness and size, so in time he could become a versatile defender. And even though he needs to get stronger, he competes his butt off making rotations and rebounding.

Concerns

Strength: Thin frame limits him on defense. He gets overpowered in the paint and when containing perimeter players. Also not an impactful rebounder.

Ball-handling: He gets too loose with his handle, which leads to turnovers.

