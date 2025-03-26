National

2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Andrej Stojakovic, G, California

By Kevin O&#39;Connor, Yahoo Sports
California v Stanford CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 12: Andrej Stojakovic #2 of the California Golden Bears plays against the Stanford Cardinal during the second round of the ACC men's basketball tournament at Spectrum Center on March 12, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
By Kevin O&#39;Connor, Yahoo Sports

Summary: Stojakovic is the son of three-time NBA All-Star and 2011 champion Peja Stojakovic, and he certainly has professional DNA with his slick footwork and feel for the game. But unlike his father, he shockingly has a clunky jumper that needs a lot of seasoning for him to thrive at the next level.

Comparisons: Kyle Kuzma, Caleb Martin

Strengths

Drive game: Fluid, patient ball-handler with excellent footwork on finishes around the basket. Even though he doesn't project as a primary creator, he's a talented slasher who flashes some ability on midrange pull-ups.

Off-ball movement: Aware player with a feel for relocating for open 3s, taking effective angles off handoffs to slingshot toward the rim, and making timely cuts toward the basket.

Defense: Aware off-ball, plays hard, and fights on the ball. He needs to get significantly stronger but shows long-term upside to be a rock solid defender.

Concerns

Shooting: As the son of Peja, you'd think he'd be an elite shooter. But Andrej made only 32.2% of his 3s and 76.6% of his free throws in college. He doesn't have a quick release, and it's a bit low which leaves him prone to being heavily contested.

Limited athleticism: He lacks burst to beat defenders off the dribble, limiting him to be a secondary creator. And he's not an above-the-rim athlete.

Passing: For a player who's not yet a knockdown shooter, nor a primary creator, it's worrisome he had a negative assist-to-turnover ratio with a ton of sloppy turnovers, failing to secure the ball in basic situations.

0
Countdown Timer
Banner Image
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Tickets go on sale April 2

Most Read