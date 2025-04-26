2025 NFL Draft: Ohio State falls 1 pick shy of modern era record for single draft despite hitting 14 with 72 selections left

Ohio State tied its own record for second-most players selected in a single NFL Draft with 14 this year.

The national champions started with wide receiver Emeka Egbuka picked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19 overall Thursday, and quarterback Will Howard became pick No. 14 at 185th overall. That left 72 picks for the Buckeyes to tie Georgia's 2022 record of 15, but no more of them were selected.

Georgia broke the record in the sixth round in 2022 when John FitzPatrick became the 15th Georgia player taken when he was chosen with the 213th pick. Forty-nine picks remained after that with no more Bulldogs being selected.

Ohio State also had 14 players selected in 2004, while LSU had 14 players drafted in 2020.

The Buckeyes didn’t have a player selected in the top 15, but then Ohio State went on a run. Offensive linemen Donovan Jackson (Minnesota Vikings) and Josh Simmons (Kansas City Chiefs) were selected in the first round and then three more players were chosen in the first half of the second round. Overall, Ohio State had six players chosen in the first 45 picks.

Ohio State players chosen in 2025 NFL Draft

No. 19: WR Emeka Egubka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 24: G Donovan Jackson, Minnesota Vikings

No. 28: DT Tyleik Williams, Detroit Lions

No. 32: T Josh Simmons, Kansas City Chiefs

No. 36: RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

No. 38: RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

No. 45: Edge J.T. Tuimoloau, Indianapolis Colts

No. 115: LB Cody Simon, Arizona Cardinals

No. 122: S Lathan Ransom, Carolina Panthers

No. 123: Edge Jack Sawyer, Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 148: DT Ty Hamilton, Los Angeles Rams

No. 170: CB Jordan Hancock, Buffalo Bills

No. 174: CB Denzel Burke, Arizona Cardinals

No. 185: QB Will Howard, Pittsburgh Steelers