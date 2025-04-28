2025 NFL Draft: Shilo Sanders fired his father Deion and hired power agent Drew Rosenhaus after going undrafted

It wasn't the best weekend for Shedeur Sanders and his brother Shilo Sanders. The two both wound up with NFL teams, but went off the board later than expected.

After experiencing that fall, Shilo decided it was time to make some changes. First up: Firing his dad.

Both Sanders brothers were essentially represented by their father, NFL Hall of Famer and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders, entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Deion isn't technically an agent, but both players relied on him — and not a traditional agent — going into the draft. Shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft, that was no longer the case.

Shilo fired Deion and signed with NFL power agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Shilo even joked about that possibility Saturday, telling viewers on Twitch, "Dad was our agent, but that hasn't been working out too good. So, today I had to sign with an agent."

People weren't sure whether Shilo was joking until Rosenhaus announced the news late Saturday evening.

Shilo entered the 2025 NFL Draft as a possible late-round prospect. Though he did not get drafted, he did find a team. Shortly after the draft concluded, Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Deion, perhaps still acting as Shilo's agent, announced the news on Twitch.

Shedeur experienced the much greater fall in the 2025 NFL Draft. After coming into the event as a possible first-round pick, Shedeur didn't hear his name called by the Cleveland Browns until the fifth round of the draft. It was one of the biggest and most surprising falls in NFL Draft history.

Over his college career, Shilo — a safety — registered 170 combined tackles, 1 sack and 1 interception. After spending his first two seasons at South Carolina, Shilo joined his father at Colorado. He saw his playing time increase with the Buffaloes, and managed to work his way onto the periphery of draft boards.

Despite that, Shilo didn't get drafted, and decided to hire a real agent because of it.