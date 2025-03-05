2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Shemar Stewart, edge, Texas A&M

Nate Tice: Stewart put on a show at the scouting combine, which wasn't a surprise given what he flashes on film.

Stewart’s natural talent cannot be taught, and he was very disruptive this season in terms of generating pressure despite finishing with only 1.5 sacks (and 4.5 sacks in three years at College Station). Finishing is something Stewart still needs to work on, as he will often run right by the QB or ballcarrier after he beat his blocker, and his feel for the game is not something that seems to come natural for him.

But, again, Stewart’s tools are eye-popping. He’s explosive in a big frame, and has the length and strength to keep blockers at bay while he figures out how to attack.

Every one-on-one between LSU LT Will Campbell (#66) and Texas A&M Edge Shemar Stewart (#4) pic.twitter.com/6X9mPmPd8Y — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 30, 2025

He plays hard and is devastating when he gets to attack on twists and defensive line games.

Stewart needs a lot of refining and honing in on his talent (his pass rush arsenal is quite limited right now, too). He’s the classic traits-laden edge prospect who carries risk, but the NFL is always about the high-end traits. Top 5-type talent, Day 2-type production, I split the difference and put him at No. 17.

Charles McDonald: Athleticism has never been a question for Shemar Stewart, but the production hasn't matched the skills just yet.

That’s more excusable at defensive line where teams are trying to find the most athletic guys they can to get after the passer — and it may get Stewart drafted as high as the top five when this is all over.

Stewart indeed has rare athletic traits, it’s just going to be up to his next defensive line coach to help him finish the plays he begins to create.

Through the roof potential here.