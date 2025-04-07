2025 NFL Draft: Matthew Golden could be a solid fantasy football asset from Day 1 — especially if the Cowboys draft him

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Texas Longhorns star wide receiver prospect Matthew Golden's fantasy football potential is becoming a hot topic, especially with talk of him being projected to the Dallas Cowboys. In a recent episode of Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, Matt Harmon and Daniel Jeremiah dove into what Golden could bring to the table.

From their conversation, it's clear that Golden has the potential to ignite the Cowboys offense with some much-needed excitement and dynamism. As Jeremiah pointed out, Golden isn't just fast (though he did mention there's some debate about his route-running speed), but he also has strong, reliable hands — a key factor for a wide receiver. This makes him a perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb, potentially opening up the Cowboys' offensive playbook and creating more scoring opportunities.

Harmon and Jeremiah both see Golden as a player who might not have elite separation right now, but his movement off full-speed motion and his ability to work both inside and outside could make him a nightmare for defenses. This trait is crucial since the Cowboys' offense has felt a bit tight and predictable in past seasons.

If you're considering Golden for your fantasy team, keep in mind that he could be the key to unlocking this Cowboys offense. With Brian Schottenheimer expected to incorporate more full-speed motion, as both hosts discussed, Golden could be an essential piece that offers both versatility and explosiveness.

In essence, Golden's potential in the Cowboys system isn't just about individual talent — it's about how he fits into an evolving strategy that could see him becoming a significant fantasy asset. If drafted by Dallas, fantasy managers should watch closely during training camp and the preseason to assess his role and chemistry within the offense.

With all this in mind, targeting Golden as a fantasy draft pick could pay off, especially in leagues that recognize the upside in player potential and team fit. Keep Golden on your radar, because if the Cowboys do draft him, he might just be the spark that lights up both the field and your fantasy lineup.