2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Nate Tice: Jihaad Campbell is a refreshing player to watch. He's a defender with a strong combination of size, speed, violence and intelligence, and has a strong potential to play as an every down off-ball linebacker in the NFL.

Campbell is a big body (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) who had a great day of testing in Indianapolis, (4.52 40-yard dash time), and has the game tape that reflects his size and speed combination. He is strong enough to take on climbing offensive linemen and has the speed to run sideline-to-sideline.

The Alabama star is plenty fluid and explosive enough to be a good coverage player, but can be a bit inconsistent in that area because of his still-developing feel as an off-ball player.

One player that I am excited to watch this week is Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell.



Campbell is already the consensus LB1 (Jalon Walker is kind of his own thing) who could put an exclamation point at the end of his prospect profile with a big week in Indy. https://t.co/46xycMj8io pic.twitter.com/hgH7LoIBok — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 25, 2025

Campbell also is a disruptive pass rusher who can win against linemen (he has experience as an edge defender) and was a total mismatch against poor college RBs.

There are still parts to clean up in his game, but Campbell has the potential to be a real high-impact defender at a position that has become increasingly hard to find even mid starters at. And he makes sense in a lot of different defenses, too.

Charles McDonald: Comfortably the best true linebacker in this class, Jihaad Campbell helped himself a ton with a strong scouting combine workout to solidify his first-round status for the upcoming draft.

High quality three-down linebackers are increasingly harder to find, which might make Campbell a priority target early in the draft.

He rushed the passer some at Alabama, but his NFL future will be off the ball.