2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Nate Tice: He was a modern-day "Slash" for the Nittany Lions.

Tyler Warren lined up all across the formation, even as a quarterback on designed read plays.

He is a talented athlete who can win against defensive backs when lined up in the slot and is a clean route runner with strong hands. Warren is also a threat with the ball in his hands, typically making the first defender miss with his strength and balance. His competitive style shows up when Warren is a runner and also as a blocker.

Warren also has upside to align in-line at the next level, as he is a strong player and willing blocker.

He measured in with shorter arms (31¾ inches) that could hinder him against bigger and better NFL athletes.

The No. 44 jersey, explosive ability, and shorter arms have me thinking of Dallas Clark when I watch Warren.

Tyler Warren



6054

256 lb.

31 3/4" arm

9 1/2" hand



Dallas Clark

6034

257 lb.

32" arm

10 1/8" hand



Little bit of a build difference, but fairly close! Probably similar athletes as well. — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 3, 2025

Charles McDonald: Penn State used Tyler Warren everywhere in its offense.

At nearly 6-foot-5 and about 260 pounds, the Nittany Lions felt comfortable with Warren handling the ball in all sorts of different ways. He spent most of his time with traditional tight end duties, but he also allowed Penn State to execute a jumbo Wildcat package where he was lined up at quarterback!

Wherever Tyler Warren is lined up, he's been making plays for @pennstatefball. pic.twitter.com/se3qTmoB5R — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 5, 2024

In addition to 1,200 yards and over 100 catches, Warren carried the ball 26 times for 218 yards (8.4 yards per carry!) and four touchdowns. He’s a solid blocker as well, making him one of the most well-rounded and talented players in the class.