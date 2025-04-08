2025 NFL mock draft 8.0: Post-March Madness edition has Cam Ward to Titans, Travis Hunter to the Browns and Shedeur Sanders to ... where?

March Madness is over, and Florida and UConn are national champions. It was a fun month, and now it's time to shift focus from college basketball back to college football. This is Nate Tice and Charles McDonald's eighth (eighth!) and penultimate mock 2025 NFL Draft this cycle, with some fireworks in store.

In this edition, Charles makes the odd-numbered picks and Nate makes the even.

Previous mock drafts:1.0 | 2.0 | 3.0 | 4.0 | 5.0 | 6.0 | 7.0

1. Tennessee Titans — Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Titans need a franchise quarterback and get a prospect with the potential to be one in Cam Ward from Miami. Ward is a calculated gunslinger that can bring stability and competence to Tennessee's offense, which was certainly missing last year. They've done a good job stocking the offensive line with talent, hopefully easing his transition.

2. Cleveland Browns — Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Wide receiver? Cornerback? Either way Hunter is going to add star power and eyeballs to a Browns team that needs some mouthwash. Browns general manager Andrew Berry already stated that they see Hunter as a receiver first, where Hunter's rare ball skills and explosive play ability will shine with _________ at QB throwing him the football.

3. New York Giants — Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Big Blue needs a lot on offense, but they need to add another building block to their offensive line. The Giants have struggled to build a quality offensive line for a few years now, but Andrew Thomas (if he can stay healthy) and the sky-high potential of Membou would give them the bookend duo they’ve been searching for.

4. New England Patriots — Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

The Patriots would love to add to their offensive line and weapons this draft, but Carter is too good of a talent for them to pass up. Along with new additions Milton Williams and Harold Landry as well as returning players Christian Barmore (hopefully healthy now) and Keion White, Carter would help turn this Patriots front into a formidable one, with a nice collection of different skill sets to work with, too.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars — Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Jacksonville has some solid players along the defensive line, but they’re still missing a true enforcer in the middle that can generate plays on their own. Mason Graham, step on up. Graham played injured in 2024, but still showed off the high upside traits that had scouts praising his name coming into the season. Graham joining edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker might give Jacksonville the complete pass rush unit they’re working for.

6. Las Vegas Raiders — Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Would love any type of offensive weapon for the Raiders here. Let’s go with the top playmaker in the draft. Jeanty is explosive and can step in to contribute on every down right away as a runner, receiver, and blocker. He would add a significant amount of juice to one of worst running games in the NFL over the past few seasons.

7. New York Jets — Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Jets have opted to go with Justin Fields as their quarterback this year and grab a top flight wide receiver prospect to go with him and Garrett Wilson. McMillan and Wilson would be one of the best young wide receiver duos in the league and would give the Jets passing game a higher floor for Fields this season (and another quarterback down the road).

8. Carolina Panthers — Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Any defender makes sense for the Panthers, who trotted out one of the worst defensive units in the NFL last year. Williams' best football is ahead of him. He has the potential to be one of the best run stoppers in the league and has a developing pass rush arsenal. Williams should be a good contributor against the run right away as he works on other parts of the game, but most importantly there's not a lot of bad on Williams' tape. So even though he's a project in some ways, he's going to be still giving the Panthers winning reps as he hones in his talent.

9. New Orleans Saints — Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Edge rusher isn't currently the biggest need on the Saints, but it's not a bad idea to add someone to the rotation here. Chase Young is back on a multiyear deal, but Carl Granderson could use some competition and Cam Jordan isn't an impact player anymore. Taking Shemar Stewart here from Texas A&M would be a big risk given his production, but the upside is there and he has the size that the Saints have preferred from their defensive line prospects in recent years.

10. Chicago Bears — Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Let's keep juicing up that Bears offense. I was tempted to give the Bears another player on the trenches to work with (Will Campbell and Derrick Harmon were both considered), but instead go with Loveland. I profiled Loveland recently, he's already a dynamic receiving threat and shows real chops to be a full-time in-line blocker. Loveland and Kmet would create a fun tight end room in Chicago, help the run game on the edges, and give Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson another fun toy to work with in the passing game.

11. San Francisco 49ers — Will Campbell, OT, LSU

San Francisco needs a boost of athleticism, youth and pedigree into their offensive tackle room and they get a gem here with Will Campbell falling into their laps. Campbell could play anywhere up front for the 49ers, but here he slides right in as a much-needed upgrade at right tackle to get some stability back in the 49ers offensive line.

12. Dallas Cowboys — Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Maybe a *tad* rich for Golden, but this would be a great pairing of player skill set and team need. Golden is a dynamic weapon that can truly open up space for an offense with his speed and ball skills down the field. The Cowboys have desperately needed a long-term No. 2 option to pair with CeeDee Lamb AND have needed a space creator for an offense that can feel tight all too often. Golden would be the answer to both of those conundrums.

13. Miami Dolphins — Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

Terron Armstead called it a career, ending a stellar run as a blindside offensive tackle and simultaneously creating a huge need on the Dolphins’ offensive line. Taking an offensive tackle at this point makes a lot of sense and Oregon’s Josh Conerly would be a nice fit in their system. Conerly is athletic with a ton of upside and would give the Dolphins another dice roll for their tackle situation to go along with Patrick Paul.

14. Indianapolis Colts — Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Even after signing Charvarius Ward, the Colts aren’t done adding to the cornerback position. Drafting Johnson here at 14 would be a huge get for the Colts. He has true No. 1 cornerback upside and would turn a glaring roster weakness into a position of strength in Indianapolis for new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

15. Atlanta Falcons — Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

Shocking, but true: The Falcons need pass rush help. Jalon Walker doesn’t have the cleanest fit into the NFL as far as what position he’s going to settle down in, but he can get up the field and cause chaos which can translate to just about any defense. Walker can’t fix all of the Falcons’ pass rush woes, but maybe this is a start.

16. Arizona Cardinals — Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

I think the Cardinals should be focusing on the trenches in some way, shape or form this draft. Harmon’s versatility along the defensive front is appealing, along with his ability to impact both the run and pass. On a Cardinals defense that loves moving its front seven defenders all over the place, Harmon would be a perfect match while injecting even more talent onto an ascending defense.

17. Cincinnati Bengals — Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Cincinnati gets an immediate and long-term running mate for Trey Hendrickson. Mike Green led the NCAA in sacks last season and has had a strong pre-draft process to solidify him as a first-round pick. Green is an explosive, bendy pass rusher with the hustle to make the most of his athletic gifts.

18. Seattle Seahawks — Grey Zabel, OG/OC, North Dakota State

I am drafting Zabel here to start at one of the Seahawks guard spots, since I see Olu Oluwatimi as a solid starter at the center position right now. For an offensive line that can never seem to stay healthy, Zabel’s versatility will allow them to get their best five out there. Plus, his athleticism and easy moving ability are a great fit for the Seahawks' zone- and boot-heavy offense under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Sometimes fits are easy. The Buccaneers need a linebacker, so they get the best one in the draft. Jihaad Campbell would fit right in Todd Bowles’ defense as a big, fast off-ball linebacker with the ability to start for the long term.

20. Denver Broncos — Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Signing Evan Engram in free agency should not preclude the Broncos from drafting Tyler Warren here. Warren’s potential as a move-around chess piece makes him a fun potential fit with Sean Payton, with his reliable hands and dynamic ability as an underneath weapon providing Bo Nix with a receiving option he can rely on and develop with.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers — Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Aaron Rodgers very well still might sign with the Steelers, but that hasn't happened just yet. As it stands now, the Steelers just have Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson under contract, neither of whom are long-term options. Shedeur Sanders would at least give the Steelers someone who has the potential to immediately be their best option on the roster.

22. Los Angeles Rams (trade via Chargers) — Kelvin Banks, OT/OG, Texas

Our first trade of the mock! And it’s between the Los Angeles teams. The Rams jump in front of the Texans (and possibly the Vikings) to add some more youth and talent to their offensive line. Banks played left tackle at Texas, and has a path to stay out there at the next level because of his light feet and length, but I would have him start at guard before potentially sliding outside in a post-Rob Havenstein world in Los Angeles. The Rams could look at defense here, but I think they’re trying to launch this offense to another level to take advantage of the last few years of Matthew Stafford at QB.

23. Green Bay Packers — Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The Packers' defense was a little uneven last year and could use a boost of premium talent on the interior to stabilize things. Kenneth Grant would immediately fill a role as a run stuffer with the upside to maybe be a pass rush threat from nose tackle. This pick will help them keep some premium talent on the defensive line while they make some tough decisions in that position group moving forward.

24. Minnesota Vikings — Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

I am truly fascinated with what the Vikings do in this draft. They could be a trade-back candidate in an attempt to recoup some of their draft selections. They could also draft any position here (maybe outside of offensive skill positions) and it would make sense. The Vikings signed some veteran defensive linemen in free agency, which turns my attention to the back end. Revel Jr. has the upside of being a true No. 1 outside cornerback, and while the Vikings have made do with buy-low candidates in recent years at the position (with good results; look at that Byron Murphy contract), Revel Jr. would give them a talented player at the position that would open up even more coverage options for Brian Flores to throw out there.

25. Houston Texans — Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Houston has had a bizarre offseason along the offensive line, but they've added enough players where they might be able to take a stash pick on a supremely talented tackle. Josh Simmons would be going much higher than this if not for a torn patellar tendon that cut his final season at Ohio State short. When healthy, Simmons has the traits of a franchise left tackle.

26. Los Angeles Chargers (trade via Rams) — Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The Chargers trade back and take a tight end. This might be a tad rich for Taylor, but he has so much steam that he could hear his name called on opening night. Especially if Loveland and Warren go so early like they did in this exercise. Taylor has all the makings of a classic reliable underneath option at the tight end position, but he has the long speed and ball skills to stretch the field down the seams. He’s a solid blocker with the length and youth (turns 21 in May) for more development in that area. We saw what Justin Herbert could do with even somewhat solid talent at the position last year, and dropping in the talented Taylor would be a fun pairing.

27. Baltimore Ravens — Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Baltimore could stand to grab an upgrade at guard for their power run game so here is a guard that’s perfectly suited for the power run game. Keep it simple.

28. Detroit Lions — Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

2024 draft pick Christian Mahogany looks like he will be the future starter at right guard for the Lions, but I still think the Lions are going to keep adding talent to the tip of the spear of their franchise. Jackson played admirably as a tackle after Josh Simmons was injured, but his best path as a professional is staying inside at guard. While the Lions might prefer a lineman with true inside-outside versatility for a possible Taylor Decker successor, Jackson has the size, power, and athleticism to be a needle-mover at the position and will keep the cupboard full for offensive line coach Hank Fraley.

29. Washington Commanders — Omarion Hampton, RB, UNC

This might feel like a luxury pick given the Commanders’ needs elsewhere on their team, but they would have some serious horsepower on offense with the addition of Omarion Hampton. Hampton has been a star of the draft process coming off the backs of a dominant season running the ball for UNC. Hampton paired with Jayden Daniels would give the Commanders a chance to repeat last season and cement themselves as an elite running team for years to come.

30. Buffalo Bills — Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Bills add beef. DaQuan Jones is 33 years old this season and the Bills have always preferred having a defensive line rotation under Sean McDermott. Williams’ strength and ability to eat blocks (while also being an easy mover) is a perfect fit in the short and long term next to the gap-shooting Ed Oliver. He might not ever get more than a couple of sacks each season, but all the other things Williams brings to the table will unlock so much on this Bills defense (including keeping their undersized linebackers clean) that has plenty of speed and pass rushing threats.

31. Kansas City Chiefs — Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Steal alert? Malaki Starks is one of the best defenders in the draft, but finds himself at the bottom of the first round where he would fit seamlessly into a defense run by Steve Spagnuolo. Starks can cover, play in the box and give aggressive, productive play while attacking offenses. He would be going lower than many people have him projected, which works out well for the Chiefs in this scenario.

32. Philadelphia Eagles — Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Nolen could go 20 spots higher or 20 spots lower and I wouldn’t blink. He’s incredibly talented, but needs to go to a place that will sharpen and hone his talent. The defending Super Bowl champion that has other talent on the defensive line with Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator and Clint Hurtt as defensive line coach is a pretty good landing spot for him!