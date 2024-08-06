The 5 best and worst ADPs this draft season with JJ Zachariason | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Football 301

It's rankings week on the pod and of course that means we have to talk ADPs. Late Round QB's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to identify the top 5 best and worst ADPs this draft season. The two find a few WRs, RBs and one specific TE they love where they're currently being drafted. They also find a few high profile QBs and RBs that are going way too high:

(3:50) - Best ADP: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

(9:05) - Worst ADP: Raiders RB Zamir White

(19:15) - Best ADP: Ravens TE Mark Andrews

(24:50) - Worst ADP: Lions QB Jared Goff

(30:15) - Best ADP: Giants WR Malik Nabers

(39:00) - Worst ADP: Lions RB David Montgomery

(46:35) - Best ADP: Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks

(50:45) - Worst ADP: Packers RB Josh Jacobs

(55:15) - Best ADP: Bengals RB Chase Brown

(1:01:15) - Worst ADP: Texans QB CJ Stroud

