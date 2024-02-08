57! Korn Ferry Tour player ties all-time pro record with astounding round

Cristobal del Solar set one record and tied another on Thursday with a magnificent round of 57 at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Astara Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia. Del Solar’s 57 is the lowest score ever recorded in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event, and matches the lowest round in any professional tournament ever.

Del Solar came out of the gate hot, recording an eight-under 27 on the front nine. He finished with nine birdies, two eagles and no bogeys. He could have gone even lower; he had a 15-footer for birdie on the 18th hole, but missed that putt.

The other two members of del Solar’s grouping, Kris Ventura and Trevor Cone, shot 62 and 63, respectively. (Imagine shooting 63 and coming in third in your group, five strokes behind the leader.) In terms of course logistics, Country Club de Bogota is about 8,600 feet above sea level, and played at 6,254 yards for Thursday’s round.

Del Solar turned pro in 2017 after playing his college golf at Florida State. He has won four times on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica since then.

David Carey of Ireland shot a 57 on the Alps Tour in 2019, although he did so on a par-68 course. The lowest Korn Ferry Tour score prior to Thursday was Stephan Jaegar’s 58 in 2016. Five players have carded 58s on sanctioned tours, including Jim Furyk on the PGA Tour, and Bryson DeChambeau recorded a 58 last year at LIV’s Greenbrier event.