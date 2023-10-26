76ers turn away Harden, Wemby's 1st game & LeBron's minutes restriction | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine react to everything they’ve seen in the first two nights of the 2023-24 NBA season, including Victor Wembanyama’s first real action and a possible minutes restriction for LeBron James.

In this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine react to everything they've seen in the first two nights of the 2023-24 NBA season, but not before diving into the story about the Philadelphia 76ers refusing to let James Harden join the team on their road trip to Milwaukee.

After that, Jake & Dan give the people what they want: More Victor Wembanyama talk! They talk about the good, and the bad, from Wemby’s debut against the Dallas Mavericks and explain why everything that was “bad” is easily fixable for the 19-year old and Gregg Popovich.

Nikola Jokic picked up right where he left off, as the best basketball player on the planet, and dominated Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers. Can anyone stop him on his way to a third MVP award?

LeBron James only played 29 minutes against the Denver Nuggets, and it sounds like head coach Darvin Ham is attempting to keep LeBron on a minutes restriction this year. Is it because of his age? Is it to try and get more out of the minutes when he’s on the court? And what the heck are the Lakers going to do when LeBron is on the bench?

The Boston Celtics, against the New York Knicks, looked as advertised. They are more talented than they’ve been in recent years, which is saying a lot, but they’re also not very deep. Can this group stay healthy playing big minutes all season long?

Finally, after one game, Jake has fallen in love with this year’s Orlando Magic roster. And, more specifically, Cole Anthony. He explains why he already loves this team and how their future can go in almost any direction depending on how they want to construct the team.

