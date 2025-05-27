Aaron Rodgers teases Steelers deal, Kirk Cousins skips OTAs & rookie QB outlook | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

How soon could we see Aaron Rodgers in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform? Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports kick the show off with news about two veteran quarterbacks. First, they break down the implications of Rodgers' recent hints that he could be donning the black and yellow soon. Then, they switch gears and discuss Kirk Cousins skipping the Atlanta Falcons' voluntary OTAs. Will we ever see him play football again? Later in the show, they debate when we will see this rookie QB class start, including Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders for the Cleveland Browns. They finish the show up with another edition of Rise, Repeat or Retreat - this time we're previewing the AFC South!

(2:00) - How long will Steelers wait for Aaron Rodgers?

(20:10) - Kirk Cousins absent for Falcons OTAs

(30:50) - When will Cam Ward start in Tennessee?

(38:00) - When will Jaxson Dart start in New York?

(44:20) - When will Tyler Shough start in New Orleans?

(47:30) - When could Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders take over in Cleveland?

(52:55) - Rise, Repeat or Retreat? AFC South

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts