ACC targeting SMU, Stanford & Cal, first coaches poll & the Montgomery riverfront brawl

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde return with more fallout from the apparent collapse of the Pac-12. The ACC is smelling blood in the water and is reportedly targeting Pac-12 leftovers Cal & Stanford to join their conference, along with SMU of the American Athletic Conference. The guys discuss whether or not it makes sense for any party, especially the west-coast Cal & Stanford students who would suddenly find themselves consistently playing in four time-zones east of their home campuses.

Meanwhile, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey recently made an appearance on the Paul Finebaum show to gloat that his conference "[doesn't] need to be in 4 time zones to generate interest." The podcast crew low-key loves the snark and doesn't blame the SEC for scooping up Texas and Oklahoma.

Later in the show, the guys chat about the Montgomery riverfront brawl, react to Georgia, Alabama & Ohio State leading the first coaches poll of the offseason, the Johnny Manziel documentary on Netflix, an Italian man meeting a cheesy demise & emotional support emus.

