An MS-13 leader is sentenced to 68 years in case involving 8 Long Island murders

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — (AP) — The leader of an MS-13 clique in New York City's suburbs was sentenced Wednesday to 68 years in prison in a federal racketeering case involving eight Long Island murders, including the 2016 killings of two high school girls that focused the nation's attention on the violent Central American street gang.

Alexi Saenz pleaded guilty last year for his role in ordering and approving the killings as well as other crimes during a rash of bloody violence that prompted President Donald Trump to make several visits to Long Island and call for the death penalty for Saenz and other gang members during his first term in the White House.

Saenz’s lawyers sought a sentence of 45 years behind bars, but prosecutors wanted the judge to impose the maximum sentence of 70 years. Prosecutors, who previously withdrew their intent to seek the death penalty, said Saenz deserves to live out his days in prison for his “senseless” and “sadistic” crimes.

Judge Gary Brown, in handing down the sentence, said the reduction of two years from the maximum recognized Saenz's role in pleading guilty and avoiding a painful and costly trial, as well as his efforts in convincing his younger brother, the gang's second-in-command, to do the same.

“This small adjustment is more than what was afforded to his victims,“ the judge said, “none of whom will ever enjoy another day on this planet.“

Saenz, addressing the court, asked for forgiveness from God, his family and the relatives of the victims.

“I know my apology will not repair the harm and the pain that I have caused,” the now 30-year-old said in Spanish through a translator. “I know many of you do not accept my apology, but I want to say from the bottom of my heart that these words are sincere.”

Saenz's lawyers said he suffers from intellectual disabilities and lasting trauma from a difficult upbringing in his native El Salvador that allowed him to be recruited and unwittingly “groomed” into MS-13.

But Saenz said he did not want to use his “hard life” as an excuse. “I do not recognize the person who committed these crimes," he said in court.

Prosecutor Paul Scotti rejected Saenz's comments as “self-serving” and “not sincere.”

He argued that Saenz remains committed to MS-13, citing his “extensive disciplinary record” while in custody at a federal lockup in New York City.

Prosecutors have cited photos of him posing with other gang members behind bars and displaying gang signs and gang paraphernalia. They also said Saenz was disciplined for assaulting other inmates, refusing staff orders and possessing sharpened metal shanks, cellphones and other contraband.

“Actions speak, louder than words,” Scotti said in court.

Saenz, also known as “Blasty” and “Big Homie,” was the leader of an MS-13 clique operating in Brentwood and Central Islip known as Sailors Locos Salvatruchas Westside.

He admitted last July that he’d authorized the eight killings and three other attempted killings of perceived rivals and others who had disrespected or feuded with the clique.

Among the killings were those of Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15, lifelong friends and classmates at Brentwood High School who were slain with a machete and a baseball bat. Authorities said there had been a dispute weeks earlier between one of the girls and gang members.

Other victims included Javier Castillo, 15, of Central Islip, who was befriended by gang members only to be cut down with a machete in an isolated marsh.

Another victim, Oscar Acosta, 19, was found dead in a wooded area near railroad tracks nearly five months after he left his Brentwood home to play soccer.

Saenz also admitted to arson, firearms offenses and drug trafficking — the proceeds of which went toward buying firearms, more drugs and providing contributions to the wider MS-13 gang.

MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, is a transnational criminal organization believed to have been founded as a neighborhood street gang in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s by people fleeing civil war in El Salvador.

