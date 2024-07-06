Angel Reese should win WNBA Rookie of the Year, says Sky teammate Chennedy Carter

The Chicago Sky scored a big win on Friday, defeating the Seattle Storm, 88–84. Angel Reese scored a career-high 27 points with 10 rebounds, giving the rookie her 12th straight double-double.

With that effort, Reese tied Candace Parker for the WNBA's longest streak of consecutive double-doubles, which the two-time MVP compiled between the 2009 and 2010 seasons. Last week, she surpassed Parker's league record for the longest single-season streak with her 10th double-double in a row.

Chennedy Carter on Angel Reese:



"Barbie's Rookie of the Year. There's no other way to put it."

Reese's performance compelled teammate Chennedy Carter, who scored 33 points in Friday's win, to declare that the forward should be awarded WNBA Rookie of the Year, voicing her support in a postgame interview with ION's Nikki Kay.

"Barbie's Rookie of the Year. There's no other way to put it, " Carter said, referring to Reese by her nickname. "She goes out, she does her work every single night, no matter what team we're facing. I'm telling you, Barbie's Rookie of the Year, for sure."

Caitlin Clark fans will have something to say about that, naturally. The Indiana Fever star and No. 1 overall pick is averaging 16 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

However, Reese is averaging 13.7 rebounds and her 11.7 rebounds per game leads the WNBA. Reese's supporters would surely argue that she's having more of an impact on a game by leading the league in a major statistical category.

Both rookies were named to the WNBA All-Star Game and will play for Team WNBA vs. Team USA in the league's midseason showcase on July 20. Reese was moved to tears when she learned of her All-Star bid, demonstrating how much the recognition means to her while she's often portrayed as the villain in her rivalry with Clark.

Clark's popularity was reflected in her drawing the most All-Star fan votes with 700,735. She's also the betting favorite for WNBA Rookie of the Year. But the award is presumably based on merit, not popularity. Reese's improvement and rebounding process is making a very strong case for her. If voting for the award was up to Carter and her Sky teammates, Reese would likely win in a runaway.