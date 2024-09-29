AP Top 25: Alabama is the new No. 1

Alabama is the new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll after its win over Georgia on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide move up from No. 4 to the top spot, while the Bulldogs drop to No. 5 in the rankings.
Texas slips to No. 2 after a two-week stay atop the poll. The Longhorns defeated Mississippi State on Saturday, 35–13. Ohio State remains at No. 3, while Tennessee moves up one spot to No. 4. Oregon takes the No. 5 ranking, jumping up two spots.
POLL ALERT: Alabama overtakes Texas for No. 1 and UNLV enters the AP Top 25 college football poll for the first time.— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 29, 2024
Full poll: https://t.co/7dTTUiT9QR pic.twitter.com/imPDOgNJ1x
AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Texas
3. Ohio State
4. Tennessee
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Penn State
8. Miami
9. Missouri
10. Michigan
11. USC
12. Ole Miss
13. LSU
14. Notre Dame
15. Clemson
16. Iowa State
17. BYU
18. Utah
19. Oklahoma
20. Kansas State
21. Boise State
22. Louisville
23. Indiana
24. Illinois
25. UNLV