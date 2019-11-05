  • AP Top U.S. News at 1:19 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Elections in 4 states Tuesday will offer test runs for 2020

    As McDonald's CEO learned, workplace romance can be perilous

    APNewsbreak: Arpaio aides ignored order to halt sweeps

    More than 450 Oklahoma inmates walking out of prison doors

    Black man who led neo-Nazi group dies amid bid to destroy it

    Suspects in slayings slip into walls to flee California jail

    Heritage of resistance: Reenactment to honor slave rebellion

    FBI: Man who spoke of hating Jews held in temple bomb plot

    Ex-NFL player Winslow Jr takes plea deal before rape retrial

    Family says suspect in acid attack is veteran, suffered PTSD

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories