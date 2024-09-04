Are Michigan & Oregon ranked too high & what games we're watching in Week 2 | College Football Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Week 1 of the college football season is finally in the books (it's okay to cry, Florida State fans) and the first midseason version of the AP college football poll is finally out.

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to this early-season poll and chat about which teams are ranked too high, too low or just about right. Were the Michigan Wolverines' and Oregon Ducks' wins a bit too close for comfort? Are we sleeping on Penn State? Can USC prove that they can be the cream of the Big Ten?

Later in the show, the trio raise a glass to Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame team, and pour one out for Brian Kelly's LSU team and Deion Sanders' Buffaloes team.

Closing out the episode, the group previews four games they're watching (or skipping) in Week 2: Tennessee at NC State, Colorado at Nebraska, Michigan at Texas and South Florida at Alabama.

(2:10) - Ranked too high: Michigan?

(6:00) - Ranked too high: Oregon?

(13:10) - Ranked too low: Penn State?

(20:05) - Ranked just right: Georgia & USC?

(26:45) - Raising a glass for Riley Leonard, Marcus Freeman & Notre Dame

(32:05) - Pouring one out for Brian Kelly's LSU decisions

(37:00) - Pouring one out for Colorado and Deion Sanders

(41:45) - Week 2 Preview: Tennessee vs. NC State

(44:15) - Colorado vs. Nebraska

(46:00) - Texas vs. Michigan

(49:50) - South Florida vs. Alabama

(53:15) - The Chaser: Florida State fan's wager goes wrong

