Authorities: 2 people taken to hospital after stabbing, shooting at New York subway station

NEW YORK — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a reported stabbing and shooting at a major New York subway station, a fire official said.

A New York Fire Department official said it happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the 42nd Street-Grand Central station. The official didn't have information on the extent of injuries.

The New York Police Department public information office said more information would be available later Saturday.

The police department, posting on X, urged travelers to avoid Grand Central Station on Saturday morning due to a police investigation and to expect delays and heavy traffic. Some subway trains also were not stopping at the station, the Metropolitan Transit Authority said.

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