Authorities identify remains of 14 of 16 victims in Tennessee explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said Wednesday that they have identified the remains of 14 of the 16 people killed last week in a massive blast at a Tennessee explosives plant, where it's possible still more dangerous materials need to be disarmed and weeks of work could be ahead to try to pinpoint what sparked the explosion.

At a news conference, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation positively identified 14 of the victims in the explosion Friday at the plant owned by Accurate Energetic Systems. The state agency is using a "rapid DNA" process that can develop a DNA profile in less than two hours, and starts with samples from family members to compare to any remains.

The people who were killed range from 25 to 60 years old. “The blessing that a lot of these families need is to be able to figure out some type of closure,” Davis said, referring to the DNA confirmation.

Davis said it’s unclear how long the arduous process of clearing the scene and processing the evidence will take.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if we’re not standing right back here in two months,” Davis said. “It’s how big and how massive this scene is, and the delicacy that they’re having to process this thing with is just unimaginable.”

Jamey VanVliet, the special agent in charge in the Nashville division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said there is a lot of work remaining at the vast scene. Accurate Energetic Systems supplies and researches explosives for the military and is a well-known company in the area. It employs some 150 people, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The company's 1,300-acre (526- hectare) complex in a heavily wooded area of middle Tennessee is made up of eight different specialized production buildings and a lab. It straddles the Hickman and Humphreys county line in unincorporated Bucksnort, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Nashville.

The initial blast was felt for more than 20 miles (32 kilometers), leaving a smoldering wreck of twisted and charred metal and burned-out vehicles at the plant. Authorities said there were no survivors and some evidence may be spread out over miles.

“For the most part, we've been able to remove hazardous materials and live explosives from the scene,” VanVliet said. “That doesn't mean we won't uncover more as we move forward in this process. So, we're constantly mindful of that. Also, in the initial stages, trying to mindfully and respectfully remove the remains of the victims from the scene.”

Authorities have not said what specific materials were in the building that exploded. Davis said that remains part of the investigation, and it's “way too early” to speculate on where the explosion began.

The company has been awarded numerous military contracts, largely by the U.S. Army and Navy, to supply different types of munitions and explosives, according to public records. The products range from bulk explosives to landmines and small breaching charges, including C4.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.