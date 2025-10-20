Authorities say remains found in Philadelphia are of missing woman Kada Scott

Remains found buried in a wooded area behind an abandoned school are those of Kada Scott, a 23-year-old woman who had been missing for about two weeks, prosecutors in Philadelphia said Monday.

Authorities said an anonymous tip led police back to the area they had previously searched and they found the remains in a shallow grave. DNA tests confirmed her identity.

Keon King, 21, of Dover, Delaware, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, stalking and other charges in Scott's disappearance. Bail is $2.5 million. Prosecutors say more charges are in the works. A message seeking comment was left Monday for King's defense lawyer, Shaka Johnson.

“I am confident that homicide charges will be brought,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a news conference. “But I also have an obligation to follow the law and uphold the constitution. That means we don’t take shortcuts.”

Prosecutors say King and Scott had cellphone contact and that a stolen vehicle found on fire was used by King. His cellphone was in locations related to her disappearance, prosecutor Ashley Toczylowski told reporters. She said there is extensive video evidence in the case.

Toczylowski said an initial tip last week led investigators to the school but they did not find Scott's remains, but a new and more specific tip this weekend to “go back, she's there, look again” led them to Scott.

She said authorities “have reason to believe other people may have been involved after the fact," a matter “very much still being investigated.”

Additional charges related to the stolen vehicle fire were filed against King, including arson, causing or risking a catastrophe and conspiracy. Krasner's office said in a release that the black Hyundai Accent had been reported stolen a day before Scott disappeared on Oct. 4. The car was seen on video parked at a recreation center during the late evening of Oct. 4, near where Scott's body was found.

Three days later, the Hyundai was reported to be on fire in Philadelphia and it was compacted at a junkyard before investigators could examine it.

King was arrested earlier this year in a similar case but posted $200,000 bail and was released. In the previous case, prosecutors said, King is accused of kidnapping a woman from in front of her house and forcing her into a car where she was assaulted and eventually let go. Those charges were dropped when the victim and a witness did not appear for court proceedings, Krasner said.

Scott, who worked in an assisted living facility, was remembered Monday in a statement by her parents as a source of “light, kindness and beautiful spirit.” They said their hearts were “shattered” and asked for prayers. She was reported missing after leaving from an overnight shift.

