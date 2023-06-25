National

Back-to-back-to-back home runs spark 25-1 Angels drubbing of Rockies

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Angels v Colorado Rockies DENVER, CO - JUNE 24: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates with Brandon Drury #23 after hitting a third inning solo homerun in a game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 24, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Through two innings, Saturday's Rockies-Angels game started like any other baseball game. Then the flood gates opened at Coors Field — not in favor of the home team

With Los Angels leading 2-0, Mike Trout led off the top of the third with a solo home run off of Rockies starter Chase Anderson. One pitch later, Brandon Drury launched an Anderson cutter into the left-centerfield stands for another solo home run. And then, one pitch after that, Matt Thaiss deposited an Anderson curve ball into the right field stands.

A 2-0 Angels lead was extended to 5-0. And that was just the start of things

Los Angeles would go on to plate 13 runs in the inning in a 25-1 drubbing that set a franchise record for runs scored. They scored eight in the fourth then added a pair of, ahem, insurance runs in the sixth and the eighth to extend their lead to 25-0. The only solace for the Rockies was a solo home run by Brenton Doyle in the ninth to cut their deficit to 24 runs and prevent a shutout.

In total, the Angels tallied 28 hits and five home runs. They reached base on walks five times. Every Angels starter scored and knocked in at least one run.

