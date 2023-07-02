Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured including 3 critically, police say

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition, police said.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning.

