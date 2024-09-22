Bears' Hail Mary before halftime comes up 1 yard short, and they also squandered another goal-line opportunity

The Chicago Bears had two opportunities to tie their Week 3 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts at 7–7 before halftime in the final two minutes of the first half.

But poor blocking and decision-making on the first attempt and bad luck on the second resulted in the Bears going to the locker room trailing 7–0.

On 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 1:41 remaining, D'Andre Swift was tackled for a 12-yard loss attempting to run left, finding no room at the 8, then slipping another five yards back as he tried to elude tacklers.

What is D'Andre Swift and the #Bears offense doing? pic.twitter.com/id9DOXck7q — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) September 22, 2024

The Bears got the ball back with 0:51 remaining in the half after forcing Indianapolis to punt. After driving to the Colts' 45, Chicago opted for a Hail Mary pass rather than attempt a 63-yard field goal.

Caleb Williams was THIS close to executing the hail mary TD



📺: #CHIvsIND on CBS/Paramount+

— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024

With one second left, Caleb Williams heaved the ball 56 yards into the end zone, but the ball ricocheted in the air off a scrum of receivers and defensive backs. DJ Moore caught the carom, but was at the 1-yard line and tackled by Julian Blackmon as time expired.

Not only did the Bears squander an opportunity to tie, but the Colts get the ball to begin the second half and could build a two-score lead.