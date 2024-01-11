Bears, Vikings, Jaguars, Panthers to host NFL international games in 2024

The NFL's picks for the 2024 international game hosts are in. All four teams will replace a home game with a contest in Europe as part of a series that was officially launched in 2012.

The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars are each set to host a game in London. The Carolina Panthers will host a game in Munich. The league won't announce opponents and dates for these contests until the NFL schedule is released in the spring.

The Bears and Vikings will host their respective matchups at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jaguars are slated return to Wembley Stadium. The Panthers' game in Munich will be at Allianz Arena, Home of FC Bayern Munich.

Team

Location

Venue

Record

Last Game

Bears

London, U.K.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

1-1

'19, loss vs. Raiders

Jaguars

London, U.K.

Wembley Stadium

6-5

'23, wins vs. Falcons, Bills

Panthers

Munich, Germany

Allianz Arena

1-0

'19, win vs. Bucs

Vikings

London, U.K.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

3-0

'22, win vs. Saints

The Bears, Vikings and Jaguars all have international marketing rights in the United Kingdom as part of the NFL's global market program, while the Panthers hold rights in Germany.

Since the NFL adapted to a 17-game regular season in 2021, the league follows a schedule formula that alternates nine and eight home games between NFC and AFC teams each year. Any team in the conference with nine home games in a given year is eligible to be tapped as an international game host. In 2024, that conference is the NFC. The AFC's Jaguars have a separate agreement to host home games in London.

Details have still yet to be revealed surrounding the 2024 game at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil that was announced perviously. There won't be a Mexico City game due to renovations at Estadio Azteca.

In 2025, the limit of annual international games will be increased from four to eight, thanks to an agreement NFL owners made last year.

"Taking our game to more fans around the world is a major priority for the league and its 32 teams, and we are delighted to be returning to London and Munich in 2024," NFL executive vice president of club business, league events and international at the NFL Peter O'Reilly said in a statement.

American football is poised to continue growing in global popularity. In addition to the expansion of host cities and stadiums in 2025, NFL stars could play flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.