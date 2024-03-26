Before and after pictures of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge

Photographs from the Associated Press show the extent of the destruction to the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Md., after a cargo ship crashed into it early Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse.

Click on the photo slider below to see what the bridge looked like on June 20, 2012, and March 26, 2024:

