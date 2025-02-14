Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter Tour' 2025 general sale: How to get concert tickets, cities, new dates and more

Hold onto your hats, BeyHive, because Beyoncé is headed out on tour! The newly anointed Album of the Year and Best Country Album Grammy winner is taking Cowboy Carter on the road in 2025, and tickets are already on sale. The "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer is bringing the "Cowboy Carter Tour" to stadiums in Los Angeles, Chicago, the New York Area, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, London and Paris. There are 29 dates confirmed so far, kicking off at LA's SoFi Stadium on Apr. 28. General tickets go live today, but you can also already shop reseller tickets on StubHub! Are you ready to get your Beyoncé tickets?

How much are Beyoncé tickets for the 2025 Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter Tour?'

While we can't see how much the official Beyoncé tickets are going to start at during the general sale yet, there are already tickets listed on StubHub. But since these are reseller tickets, the price is not necessarily indicative of what the official Beyoncé ticket cost will be.

Stubhub seats for the opening night of the "Cowboy Carter Tour" at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles are available starting at around $150 right now. StubHub is a trusted and verified third-party ticket site, so if you're already nervously waiting in that now-infamous virtual queue for the general sale tickets, it might be worth checking out your options on StubHub early.

When do Beyoncé tickets for the 'Cowboy Carter Tour' go on sale?

Tickets for the "Cowboy Carter Tour" go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. ET via Live Nation.

How to sign up forBeyoncé 'Cowboy Carter Tour' tickets?

Unfortunately, the signup period for Beyoncé’s presale has ended. But if you missed getting presale tickets, there are already resell tickets available on StubHub starting as low as $150.

Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter Tour' 2025 dates:

The "Cowboy Carter Tour" will have 29 dates (so far) across Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, London and Paris.

COWBOY CARTER TOUR DATES:

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 09, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 29, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium