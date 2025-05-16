Bill Belichick: Jordon Hudson 'does the business things that don't relate to North Carolina' for me

Bill Belichick said Friday that girlfriend Jordon Hudson is responsible for handling his business dealings outside of North Carolina football.

In an interview on “Good Morning America,” the UNC coach was asked by Michael Strahan about Hudson, who Strahan said was not in attendance on Friday. Belichick, 73, was reticent to talk about their relationship, but said that Hudson’s role didn’t have anything to do with the football program.

"She's been terrific through the whole process and she's been very helpful to me," Belichick said of Hudson. "She does the business things that don't relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate on football and that's really what I want to do. You know, I acknowledged her in the book, she was very helpful on that with the tribute pages and also giving a perspective on the book from kind of a business side. You know, sometimes I get a little football technical and she did a good job of keeping me on balance there."

Belichick's interview with GMA came less than a week after Hudson, 24, finished third at the Miss Maine USA pageant and a week after North Carolina issued a statement saying that she was still welcome at the football facilities after a report that she had been banned. Tuesday, Belichick said in an ESPN interview that Hudson didn't have anything to do with UNC football.

Their relationship came into the spotlight earlier in the month, when Hudson curtly chimed in during a "CBS Sunday Morning" interview after Belichick was asked how the two met.

In a follow-up statement after the CBS interview aired, Belichick said that he had both a personal and professional relationship with Hudson and that she was "simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track."

In Friday’s interview, Belichick declined to get more into his personal life when Strahan asked. After the CBS interview aired, Hudson shared an earlier email from Belichick to his publishing company complaining about the way that a separate interview to promote the book had been framed.