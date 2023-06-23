Bills extend HC Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane through 2027

The Buffalo Bills' front office brain trust of general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott signed contract extensions through the 2027 season, the team announced Friday morning.

Together, the duo of Beane and McDermott ushered in a new era of success in Buffalo. Since both joined the team in 2017, the Bills won three consecutive AFC East divisional titles, made the playoffs in five of the past six seasons and have won 63.9% of their games.

"Sean is a proud, Christian, determined man," Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. "He comes to the Bills every day and will never ask anyone, player or coach, to do anything he wouldn't do."

"Brandon is a very competitive person," Pegula added. "I know he likes to win, but I also know he hates to lose. He's not afraid to say what he's thinking and if he disagrees with something he will say so, even to the owner. I love it. He, Sean, Kim and I have a very good relationship with open discussions, debate and a lot of communication."

Both came from the Carolina Panthers — Beane as the team's assistant general manager and McDermott as the team's defensive coordinator. They took a team that hadn't made the postseason since 1999 into perennial AFC contenders and built a roster to elevate Josh Allen into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The defense has also ranked first in the league in total yards allowed per game, passing yards allowed per game and passing touchdowns allowed since 2017.

Their biggest move, though, was a 2020 trade for superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs. That decision elevated the Bills' offense tremendously, though now the relationship between Diggs and the club appears to be at a crossroads after a mysterious minicamp absence a week ago.

The Bills haven't been able to win in the postseason despite the success built by Beane and McDermott. Buffalo is 4-5 in nine playoff games since 2017. And despite 10-win seasons in each of the past four years, the Bills have only advanced past the AFC divisional round once — in 2020 —here the team lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pegula clearly still has faith in Beane and McDermott, at least enough to give them both another four years of commitment as the Bills clamor for a Super Bowl. The Diggs drama will be the biggest internal test for the club, as well as competing in a more-crowded AFC East that includes a resurgence Miami Dolphins and an Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets.