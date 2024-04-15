Boban Marjanović hilariously missed free throws on purpose to give Clippers fans free chicken

Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.

Marjanović purposefully gave fans at Crypto.com Arena a rare yet iconic parting gift in their season-ending win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon. He gave them free chicken.

Marjanović intentionally missed a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter of the Houston Rockets’ 116-105 win over the Clippers, which allowed for the common in-game promotion to hit. The Clippers give all fans inside the arena a free Chick-fil-A sandwich if a visiting player misses two consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter of a game.

Of course, Marjanović knew this and made it very clear to fans what he was doing in the moment. Once he missed the second free throw, he even started celebrating with them.

Naturally, even the announcers lost their minds.

Boban intentionally missing a free throw to give Clippers fans free chicken is the craziest thing I’ve seen all season 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ok9Z5JGdTA — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) April 15, 2024

The game didn’t mean anything for the Rockets, as they were already eliminated from the playoffs. The Clippers were locked into a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks already in the first round of the playoffs, too, so neither team had anything to play for on Sunday.

So Marjanović, one of the most popular players in the entire league, made sure to take advantage. The 7-foot-4 center finished with 13 points and eight rebounds in 12 minutes on Sunday, which is by far the most he’s played all season.

Marjanović is set to become a free agent this summer, so it’s unclear where he’ll end up. But as everyone both inside the league and outside of it loves him — just look at the bribe he gave fans on Sunday night — he shouldn’t have any issue finding a new home by next fall.