Bowl projections: Over 20 teams need just one more win to make a bowl game

How many five-win teams can get at least one win over the final two weeks of the regular season?

Fifty-eight bowl-eligible teams already have six or more wins and are making their postseason plans. Twenty-four teams, meanwhile, have five wins entering Week 12.

If all 24 of those teams got just one win over the final two weeks, then there would be no worries about a 5-7 team in one of the 41 bowl games thanks to James Madison and Jacksonville State's success this year.

News flash: All 24 of those teams aren't getting a win before the regular season ends. Our latest bowl projections include both James Madison and Jacksonville State in the field again along with Northwestern as a 5-7 team in the bowl field. The Wildcats are home underdogs to Purdue in Week 12 before playing Illinois to end the season.

Here's a look at what each five-win team is facing before the end of the season.

Arkansas State: The Red Wolves are home underdogs to Texas State on Saturday and will likely be underdogs to Marshall to end the season.

Boise State: The Broncos visit Utah State and host Air Force on Black Friday and will be doing it with an interim coach after Andy Avalos was fired on Sunday.

BYU: The Cougars have lost three straight games and host No. 14 Oklahoma before visiting No. 23 Oklahoma State.

Central Michigan: The Chips host Ohio on Wednesday night before visiting Toledo to end the season. Toledo and Ohio are a combined 17-4.

Eastern Michigan: The Eagles beat Akron on Tuesday to move to 5-6 and need a win at Buffalo next Tuesday to get to a bowl game.

Florida: The Gators are 11-point underdogs at No. 9 Missouri before hosting No. 4 Florida State to end the season.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets need to beat Syracuse on Saturday as their regular-season finale is against No. 1 Georgia.

Illinois: The Illini head to Iowa before hosting Northwestern to end the season.

Louisiana: The Ragin' Cajuns lost at home to Southern Miss in Week 11 and head to Troy in Week 12. A win over a 2-8 UL Monroe team in Week 13 is probably the ticket to six wins.

Marshall: The Thundering Herd broke a five-game losing streak with a win over Georgia Southern in Week 11 and has games against fellow 5-5 teams South Alabama and Arkansas State remaining.

Minnesota: Minnesota visits No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday before a likely attempt at its sixth win at home against Wisconsin in the last week of the season.

Nebraska: The Huskers visit Wisconsin in a matchup of 5-5 teams before hosting Iowa to end the season.

Northern Illinois: Thanks to a Tuesday win over Western Michigan, Northern Illinois just needs to beat a 1-9 Kent State next Saturday to make a bowl game.

Northwestern: The Wildcats are home underdogs to Purdue despite having a better record. Northwestern then plays Illinois to end the season, but keep in mind that Northwestern will be the top 5-7 team eligible for a bowl because of the team's APR.

San Jose State: The Spartans dominated Fresno State in Week 11 and should get a win over a hapless San Diego State in Week 12 before finishing the season at UNLV.

South Alabama: After Marshall, the Jaguars head to Texas State.

South Florida: The Bulls' best chance for a sixth win is in the final week of the regular season at home against Charlotte. USF plays at UTSA on Friday.

Syracuse: The likely recipe for both Syracuse and Georgia Tech making a bowl game is a Georgia Tech win on Saturday and a Syracuse win over Wake Forest in the final week of the season.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders host UCF on Saturday before heading to Texas on Black Friday. A win against the Knights is probably necessary.

UCF: If UCF loses to Texas Tech on Saturday then it needs to beat Houston at home in the final week of the season.

Utah State: After playing Boise State, the Aggies head to New Mexico to end the season. USU will be a significant favorite in that game.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies are slight home favorites against NC State in Week 12 before a trip to Virginia in Week 13.

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers have lost three of four but finish the season against Sam Houston and Florida International. They have a combined record of 6-14.

Wisconsin: It'll be a shock if all three of Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin are bowl eligible at the end of the season given that the Badgers have to play both the Huskers and the Gophers.

New Year's Six Bowls

Cotton Bowl (Dec. 29) Texas vs. Washington

Peach Bowl (Dec. 30) Penn State vs. Alabama

Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) Louisville vs. Missouri

Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1) Tulane vs. Oregon

Rose Bowl [CFP semifinal] (Jan. 1) Michigan vs. Florida State

Sugar Bowl [CFP semifinal] (Jan. 1) Georgia vs. Ohio State

Other Bowls

Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 16) Coastal Carolina vs. Western Kentucky

New Orleans Bowl (Dec. 16) Jacksonville State vs. Troy

Cure Bowl (Dec. 16) Colorado State vs. Georgia Southern

New Mexico Bowl (Dec. 16) Air Force vs. Liberty

LA Bowl (Dec. 16) Fresno State vs. Arizona

Independence Bowl (Dec. 16) Iowa State vs. San Jose State

Famous Toastery Bowl (Dec. 18) New Mexico State vs. Eastern Michigan

Frisco Bowl (Dec. 19) Navy vs. Illinois

Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 21) Florida Atlantic vs. Georgia State

Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 22) South Florida vs. South Alabama

Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 23) UCF vs. Louisiana

Camellia Bowl (Dec. 23) Toledo vs. James Madison

Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 23) Texas Tech vs. Northwestern

Potato Bowl (Dec. 23) Northern Illinois vs. Boise State

68 Ventures Bowl (Dec. 23) Ohio vs. Appalachian State

Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 23) Minnesota vs. USC

Hawaii Bowl (Dec. 23) SMU vs. Wyoming

Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 26) Syracuse vs. Marshall

First Responder Bowl (Dec. 26) Utah State vs. Texas State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26) West Virginia vs. Rutgers

Military Bowl (Dec. 27) NC State vs. Memphis

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 27) Duke vs. Kentucky

Holiday Bowl (Dec. 27) Clemson vs. UCLA

Texas Bowl (Dec. 27) Kansas vs. Texas A&M

Fenway Bowl (Dec. 28) Boston College vs. UTSA

Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 28) Virginia Tech vs. Maryland

Pop-Tarts Bowl (Dec. 28) North Carolina vs. Oklahoma State

Alamo Bowl (Dec. 28) Oklahoma vs. Oregon State

Gator Bowl (Dec. 29) Miami vs. Florida

Sun Bowl (Dec. 29) Georgia Tech vs. Utah

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29) Kansas State vs. Tennessee

Music City Bowl (Dec. 30) Wisconsin vs. Auburn

Arizona Bowl (Dec. 30) Miami (Ohio) vs. UNLV

ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 1) Notre Dame vs. LSU

Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1) Iowa vs. Ole Miss