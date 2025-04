Brandon Nimmo's 2025 season with the New York Mets was off to a rough start, but the outfielder may have broken out in a big way on Monday. And he tied a franchise record while doing so.

Nimmo collected nine RBI in the Mets' 19-5 win over the Washington Nationals, matching the team mark set by Carlos Delgado in 2008. He batted 4-for-6 on the day with two home runs, including a grand slam in the seventh inning.

