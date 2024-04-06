Braves' Spencer Strider to undergo MRI on Saturday after experiencing elbow discomfort

Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider will undergo an MRI after leaving Friday's start against the Arizona Diamondbacks early due to discomfort in his right elbow.

Strider, the MLB leader in wins and strikeouts last season, lasted only four innings during the Braves' win Friday night and his velocity was down over the course of his 88-pitch start.

"I thought it was just one of those nights," said Braves manager Brian Snitker after the team's 6-5, 10-inning win during their home opener. "Then he came in and was complaining about his elbow. .. He was uncomfortable with how it was feeling."

Strider finished his night allowing five runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks. According to MLB.com, Friday was the eighth time in 54 starts the 25-year-old has gone beyond four innings and the sixth time he did not record at least five strikeouts during a start.

During his first start of the season on Opening Day, Strider struck out eight Philadelphia Phillies in five innings and allowed two runs on three hits with two walks over 90 pitches.

Any amount of time missed by Strider would be a big loss for the Braves, who are atop the NL East after a 4-2 start to the season. Strider posted a 20-5 record last season with 281 strikeouts and finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting.

The 2024 MLB season has not been kind to pitchers around the league. Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees, Max Scherzer and Jacob DeGrom of the Texas Rangers, Sonny Gray of the St. Louis Cardinals, and Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros are among the starters who have all begun the season on the injured list. Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez of the Miami Marlins and Lucas Giolito of the Boston Red Sox will be out until 2025 after needing Tommy John Surgery.