Breanna Stewart becomes 1st player in WNBA history with 3 40-PT games in a season

Breanna Stewart scored 42 points in New York's 100-89 victory over the Indiana Fever (8-23) on Sunday, becoming the first player in WNBA history with three 40-point games in a season. The record performance featured 30 points in first 20 minutes—which is tied for the most points in a WNBA half.

The 28-year-old was expected to make an immediate impact on the New York Liberty when she joined the team during free agency, and she keeps delivering. Her record scoring was accompanied by six rebounds, six assists, three assists and three blocks.

HERSTORY 🔥🔥🔥@breannastewart is the 1st player in @WNBA history with 3 40-PT games in a szn.



STEW YORK CITY FOR MVP🤩🗽#SYCforMVP

The win marked the Liberty's sixth-straight victory. It improved the team's record to 24-6 and set a franchise record for wins.

Sunday's showing likely replicated a familiar feeling for Fever fans who watched Stewart set the Liberty's single-game scoring record in a 45-point performance against the Fever in May.

The Liberty was also powered by Courtney Vandersloot's season-high 14 assists and Jonquel Jones who put up a 15-13 double-double.

With 10 points on 2-5 shooting 3-point shooting, Sabrina Ionescu joined Kelsey Plum and Diana Taurasi as the only WNBA players to have 100 three-pointers in a season

