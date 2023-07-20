British Open: Bird poops on Viktor Hovland as he prepares to swing

We're about to show you a (safe for work) video of a professional golfer getting pooped on by a bird at a major championship. We wrote it, you clicked on it. Let's not pretend any of us are above this, shall we?

Here you go. Watch closely and you can see the offender swoop away on the left side:

Incredible accuracy in swirling wind at Royal Liverpool. Seagull has a real future in this game. pic.twitter.com/C8X7OiGDVD — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) July 20, 2023

The background: Viktor Hovland, sitting at even par, was preparing his approach on the par-5 15th hole when a seagull wheeled in and, with the precision of Patrick Mahomes, deposited a gift right there on Hovland's ungloved right hand. (Maybe the seagull has money on Tommy Fleetwood, who knows.)

"I just got [expletive] on," Hovland laughed before cleaning off his hand and returning to the shot. He would go on to par the hole.

Statistics don't seem to exist regarding the relative success rates of players who get pooped on by birds in major tournaments, and we don't want any misunderstandings about our search history, so we're not going to dig too deep on that. We'll just applaud Hovland for keeping his cool in what could have been a much crappier situation.

Also, let's not overlook the targeting skills of that bird. With that kind of accuracy on the golf course, that bird could be running away — well, flying away — with the Open.