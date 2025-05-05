Browns LB Devin Bush charged with misdemeanor assault for alleged incident involving his girlfriend

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush was arrested Sunday on charges of harassment and misdemeanor simple assault for an alleged incident in his Pennsylvania home involving his girlfriend, according to police records obtained by the Associated Press.

Per Bell Acres Borough Police Department records, officers responded to a 911 call from the Pittsburgh suburb of Sewickley in which the woman identified as Bush's girlfriend accused Bush of assaulting her, taking her keys and smashing her cellphone.

Per police records, Bush's girlfriend told police that she started recording Bush with her cellphone when he became "more aggressive" during an argument Sunday morning. She accused Bush of pinning her against a massage table with "his full body weight" before grabbing her phone and smashing it.

Per a police affidavit, the woman had visible injuries to her right wrist and right foot. Per the documents, Bush told police that he didn't want to be recorded in his home. He "did admit to smashing the cellphone but denied getting physical,” according to police records.

Bush was arraigned and released on non-monetary bail, according to NFL Network. He had not addressed the allegations in public as of Monday morning. He faces a preliminary court hearing on May 20.

The Browns issued a statement to media that they are "aware and gathering more information."

Bush, 26, played his first season with the Browns in 2024. He played 16 games for Cleveland last season, including 10 starts, recording 76 tackles, three pass deflections and one sack. Bush re-signed with the Browns in March to a one-year, $3.25 million contract.

A former first-round draft selection by the Steelers, Bush is a six-season NFL veteran. He played his first four seasons in Pittsburgh, then a single season with the Seattle Seahawks before joining the Browns last season.