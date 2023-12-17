Bryce James and Justin Pippen, 2 NBA legacy kids, lead Sierra Canyon past Coronado in commanding fashion at Chosen1 Invitational

LOS ANGELES — Bryce James checked in at USC's Galen Center with 3:20 left in the first quarter as Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) faced Coronado (Las Vegas) in the Chosen1 Invitational. It's the same court his brother, Bronny, logged his first minutes back playing basketball after suffering cardiac arrest five months ago.

Dad, LeBron James, and the rest of his family walked in right before tipoff and took their seats courtside, except Bronny, who was traveling with his team for USC's game against Auburn on Sunday afternoon.

Sierra Canyon was coming off a recent 59-point win and handled business early against Coronado, taking the 83-55 victory Saturday evening. James looked very comfortable in the offense, logging 21 minutes and finishing with eight points (two 3-pointers) and three assists. It was 46-18 at halftime and Sierra Canyon was led by junior wing Bryce Cofield who led all players with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon getting ready to face Coronado (Las Vegas) in the Chosen1 Invitational at the Galen Center. LeBron is expected to be here supporting his youngest son on the same court where Bronny made his college debut one week ago. pic.twitter.com/xNyfPJcsWJ — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) December 17, 2023

James isn't the only player on Sierra Canyon who comes from an NBA background. NBA legend Scottie Pippen was also sitting on the baseline watching his youngest son, Justin, play.

"My dad has just taught me to stay aggressive and have a short-term memory," Pippen told Yahoo Sports. "It's always that next-play mentality, and I've really learned that from him and my brother [Scotty Pippen Jr.]."

The 6-foot-4 point guard is one of the biggest risers in the senior class and the leading scorer for Sierra Canyon this season. Pippen finished with a full stat line, netting 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

"I feel like we all go really hard in practice and it's just translating to the game," Pippen added. "It was a great experience playing on a court like this so it especially helped the underclassmen with nerves and we were able to get the W."

He's a dynamic ball-handler who shoots the ball very well from behind the arc, knocking down three 3s in the win and averaging four made 3s per game. He's always looking to push the break. After growing three inches from the spring, the added length is allowing him to create more separation off the dribble. Defensively, he can keep players in front, challenges players at the rim and is a solid rebounder. Pippen's recruitment is just heating up with UC Santa Barbara, Stanford and Texas A&M all offering and Georgia and Missouri showing interest.

Justin Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s youngest son, is one of the biggest risers in the senior class and the leading scorer for Sierra Canyon so far this season. Has multiple high-major offers with more schools likely to get involved. pic.twitter.com/Oi22zqQQge — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) December 17, 2023

"I definitely feel like I'm just coming out and a little under the radar and the best for me is yet to come," Pippen said. "I'm just going to focus on the season and then afterwards start to take some visits and really focus on the recruiting process."

James, a 6-4 shooting guard, has taken unofficial visits to Ohio State and USC and is taking the recruiting process in strides. His brother kept his recruitment completely under wraps; the same can be expected for LeBron's youngest son. Bryce has a nice touch around the rim in transition, can finish through contact and a promising jump shot with his high release and shooting mechanics.

Sierra Canyon extended its record to 10-1 and will face Burroughs High School (Burbank, California) in the Santa Barbara Tournament on Dec. 27.