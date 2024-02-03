National

Bulls G Zach LaVine to undergo season-ending foot surgery, ending trade speculation

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Zach LaVine, one of the biggest trade chips on the market, will finish his season on the bench.

The Chicago Bulls guard will undergo season-ending surgery on his right foot, the team announced. His timetable to return was presented as four to six months, which would keep him out until at least June.

This article will be updated with more information.

Most Read