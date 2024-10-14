Caleb Williams is a superstar, Trevor Lawrence is not; disaster in Dallas: Week 6 instant reactions | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions to every game from the Week 6 Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start with the key games to highlight from the weekend, as Jayden Daniels kept up with an unstoppable Baltimore offense, Caleb Williams broke out in a major way and the Detroit Lions absolutely embarrassed the Dallas Cowboys.

Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday games, as they go back and forth on Jordan Love, the Tennessee Titans morale, Drake Maye's debut, Nick Sirianni chirping on the sidelines, Baker Mayfield and much more. The hosts finish the show off with their predictions for the Monday night AFC East battle between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets.

(4:20) Washington Commanders @ Baltimore Ravens

(11:55) Jacksonville Jaguars @ Chicago Bears

(25:40) Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys

(34:20) Arizona Cardinals @ Green Bay Packers

(36:50) Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans

(39:20) Houston Texans @ New England Patriots

(41:30) Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints.

(44:45) Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles

(48:45) Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders

(51:40) Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos

(53:45) Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

(55:30) Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Giants

(57:50) Bills @ Jets preview

