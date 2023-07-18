Cameron and Cayden Boozer beat Bryce James, Kiyan Anthony in an NBA next-generation blockbuster

Basketball fans flocked to Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, but the stands at Bishop Gorman High School, 20 minutes from The Strip, were packed to watch Cameron and Cayden Boozer (sons of Carlos Boozer) face off against Bryce James (son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James) and Kiyan Anthony (son of Carmelo Anthony). All three dads were teammates on the 2008 Team USA group that won a gold medal. The Boozers' team, Nightrydas Elite, took the win over Strive for Greatness, 77-69, in the Las Vegas Big Time Basketball Tournament.

Noticeably absent from the sidelines was LeBron James, who was watching from home, but mom Savannah James was sitting courtside. Carmelo Anthony and Carlos Boozer were also present taking in the action, all cheering on their sons during game.

It was a six-point game at halftime with Nightrydas Elite maintaining the lead. Strive for Greatness didn't have an answer for Cameron Boozer the entire game as he imposed his will with his strength and presence both inside and outside the lane. Nightrydas Elite extended the lead to 17 with four minutes left and it was a 3-pointer from Bryce James that cut the lead to eight with two minutes remaining.

Nightrydas Elite stayed calm in the final minutes of the game making good passes, getting stops and making free throws. Cameron Boozer led all players and finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the win. For Strive For Greatness, James finished with six points after having 11 points Sunday night and Anthony was very active, both offensively and defensively, finishing with 12 points after dropping 22 points the game before.

The Boozer twins are coming off a title win at Nike's Peach Jam just one week ago and Nightrydas Elite have dominated all competition this spring and summer. Leading the way is 6-foot-9 forward Cameron Boozer, who is the No. 1 player in the incoming junior class and arguably the best player in high school basketball regardless of class. Cayden Boozer, a 6-4 combo guard, is a top-25 recruit in the 2025 class and is looking much more comfortable as the primary ball-handler. His 3-point shooting has improved, he's one of the best passers in the class and continues to make the right read in the lane. During Peach Jam, Cayden Boozer recorded 46 assists in only eight games.

Both players hold offers from Duke, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Arkansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas and Missouri, plus they picked up recent offers from Texas.

This is the first time James and Anthony have played on the same team with Anthony playing up on the 17-under division on Nike's EYBL for his dad's team, Team Melo. Anthony, a 6-4 point guard in the 2025 class, is one of the most improved guards in the class and has spent the spring and summer with his dad and NBA trainer Chris Brickley working on his footwork. His jump shot has improved, particularly behind the arc, and he's starting to make better decisions after turning the corner, whether that's a pull-up at the elbow or turn-around jumper from the corner. James is showing a little more finesse around the rim and has confidence from behind the arc, whether it's off the dribble or catch-and-shoot situations.

James, like his older brother Bronny James, will likely keep his recruitment completely under wraps. The 6-4 wing transferred from Sierra Canyon High School in the spring and will play for Campbell Hall (outside Los Angeles), alongside Chris Paul's son, Chris Paul Jr.

Anthony has the option to follow in his father's foot steps with Syracuse offering early in his freshman year. Going into his junior season, he also holds offers from Indiana, Memphis, Seton Hall, Tennessee and Illinois. Anthony will play for powerhouse Long Island Lutheran (New York) this upcoming season.