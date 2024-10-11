Cameron and Cayden Boozer, sons of Carlos Boozer, choose Duke over Miami

Cameron and Cayden Boozer, twins of NBA veteran Carlos Boozer, have committed to Duke, the duo announced Friday. Cameron, a 6-foot-9 forward, is one of the best two-way players in high school and has been a consensus top-three recruit his entire high school career. Cayden, a 6-5 point guard, is an elite facilitator and a top-20 recruit himself.

The Boozer twins’ recruitment has been watched closely by fans since the pair emerged onto the scene their freshman year. They are one of the best point guard-forward tandems in high school basketball, having won three consecutive Florida state titles with Christopher Columbus High School (Miami), three gold medals playing for Team USA and the prestigious Nike Peach Jam at the 15U, 16U and 17U level, a feat that’s never been done before. NBA scouts have had several opportunities to watch both players since their sophomore year and Cameron is an early projected top 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“Cam’s a three-level scorer, great rebounder and a vocal leader,” Cayden told Yahoo Sports over the summer. “He’s probably the best player on the court, no matter what court it is.”

This past summer, Cameron led the EYBL in points (24.5) and rebounds (13.4) while Cayden led all players in assists (6.5). In June, the twins played for Team USA in the U17 FIBA World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey, and helped Team USA dominate the entire tournament, beating opponents by an average of 60 points. Cameron was named the tournament MVP and averaged 20.1 points and 9.9 rebounds. Cayden led all players in assists, averaging 6.4 per game.

“Cayden’s a great point guard, controls the pace, great on-ball defender,” Cameron said of his brother. “He’s an underrated leader with a great basketball IQ and someone everyone should want on their team.”

The duo is heading to their father’s alma mater, Duke, which has been a favored landing spot for the twins since the school offered them during their sophomore year. Carlos Boozer helped the team win a championship in 2001 and spent three seasons at Duke before being the 35th overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft.

“I’m so proud of them, it’s hard to put into words,” Carlos told Yahoo Sports in August. “Just everything they’ve accomplished, watching how hard they both work, it’s just been unbelievable to watch. Having gone through the path they’re on, I know all the sacrifices they’ve had to make and all the extra time they’ve had to put in to maximize their potential. I’m just super proud of them.”

The Boozers chose Duke over Miami, Florida and Kentucky. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer continues his recruiting hot streak after landing Cooper Flagg and the No. 1 recruiting class last year. Cameron and Cayden are the first commits for the 2025 Duke recruiting class, but with their winning history, expect other top players to commit to the Blue Devils before the end of the recruiting cycle.