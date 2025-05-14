Cavaliers offseason outlook: Don't panic and run it all back

Sometimes you can do everything right and still miss your target because the stars simply didn't align at at the right time.

In many ways, that's the story of the 2024-25 Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs started their season well before it actually began, hiring head coach Kenny Atkinson, a move that helped Cleveland catapult itself to the No. 1 seed in the East with Atkinson earning Coach of the Year.

One of the main adjustments Atkinson made was a bigger reliance on depth, leading to fewer minutes for the team's primary stars. The strategy was fairly straightforward in the sense that it would help save tired legs for when the postseason rolled around.

Unfortunately, we didn't really see that investment bear fruit as the Cavs began picking up injuries at the most inopportune time.

Point guard Darius Garland aggravated a big toe injury after just two playoff games against Miami and never looked the same after returning.

Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (thumb) missed a crucial Game 2 in the second round, allowing the Indiana Pacers to steal the opening games of the series in Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell was left to run himself ragged to give the team a chance and picked up a lingering ankle issue that affected him in Games 4 and 5.

This isn't to say the Cavs would assuredly have beaten the Pacers in the second round, but we can all agree better health would have aided them.

Now the focus shifts to the offseason, so let's get the big question out of the way.

No, the Cavs shouldn't make drastic alterations to the roster. That'd be foolish. They got injured at the worst possible time, but that doesn't wash away their impressive season, nor does it change the fact that Atkinson found a way for Garland, Mobley, Mitchell and Jarrett Allen to function as a cohesive unit.

Run the whole shebang back and hope a cleaner bill of health will make "The Diff" next season.

2024-25 finish

Record: 64-18, No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Lost to the Indiana Pacers in five games in the second round.

Highlight of the season

The evolution of Ty Jerome. Let's be honest here: Who saw that coming? He played a grand total of two games last season and was flirting with the notion of being out of the league. Now he's the primary guard off the bench, bringing energy, shot-making, playmaking, positional size and positional fluidity to the floor. Averaging 12.5 points in 19.9 minutes for a guy who never knew where his next contract was coming from? That's sports at its best.

Players signed for next season

Donovan MitchellDarius GarlandEvan MobleyDe'Andre HunterJarrett AllenMax StrusIsaac OkoroJaylon Tyson

Key free agents

Ty Jerome (UFA)Sam Merrill (UFA)Dean Wade (partial guarantee)

Projected salary

$198,234,443 (Wade's partial guarantee can push this up by over $4 million.)

Draft picks

No. 49No. 58

Draft focus: These are low selections, so it's unfair to have any grand expectations here, but assuming they lose one of Jerome or Merrill, identifying a shooter or two wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.

Roster-building tools

Mobley's rookie extension kicks in next season, meaning this team is extremely expensive. As currently constructed, the Cavs are looking at being above the second apron after filling out its roster, and that's before taking care of Jerome and Merrill. If they find themselves over the second apron, they will not have access to the Tax MLE. If they are over the first apron but with enough space to use the Tax MLE, that will trigger them being hard-capped at the second apron.

Needs and goals

The Cavs will enter next season with an immediate need to rebound from their early exit this year, meaning there will be ample motivation to reach the later rounds of the postseason and make a real Finals push. Anything short of that would be disappointing.