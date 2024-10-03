Champions League Cinderellas, Mauricio Pochettino's first camp with USMNT & should Lionel Messi win MLS MVP?

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Christian Polanco and Kyle Martino react to this week's Champions League action including a couple of big upsets on this episode of The Cooligans. They also chat about how Kylian Mbappe fits into Real Madrid.

Christian and Kyle then look ahead to the USMNT’s first international window under Mauricio Pochettino.

Later, Christian and Kyle discuss whether Lionel Messi deserves this season’s MLS MVP.

(6:06) - Arsenal defeat PSG 2-0

(18:33) - Juventus defeat Leipzig 3-2

(26:36) - Aston Villa defeat Bayern Munich 1-0

(36:43) - Is Real Madrid the right fit for Kylian Mbappe?

(43:02) - USMNT October roster breakdown

(47:26) - What changes does Pochettino need to implement?

(1:05:48) - Is Supporter’s Shield more important than MLS Cup?

(1:15:05) - Should Lionel Messi win MLS MVP?

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts