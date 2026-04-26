Chicago police officer killed in hospital shooting identified, second officer in critical condition

CHICAGO — A Chicago officer who was fatally shot by a man receiving treatment at a hospital while in police custody has been identified as 38-year-old John Bartholomew, authorities said.

Bartholomew, a 10-year veteran of the force, was pronounced dead just before 1 p.m. Saturday after being shot at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

A second officer was wounded in the Saturday morning shooting and remained in critical condition Sunday, police said.

His name and the name of the suspect in the shooting have not yet been released by police. Chicago police Superintendent Larry Snelling told reporters Saturday that the wounded officer, 57 years old with 21 years of service, was “fighting for his life.”

The officers had transported the suspect, who had been arrested for suspicion of robbery, to the hospital for observation. The suspect fled from the hospital after the shooting. Police have not said how he was able to get a gun.

A surveillance photo obtained by the Sun-Times appeared to show him running naked, with electrodes on his chest.

The hospital said in a Facebook posting Saturday that an individual in custody of law enforcement was brought to the emergency department for treatment and was “wanded upon arrival,” following the protocols. He was escorted by law enforcement at all times, the hospital said.

It said that the man later fired shots at the law enforcement officers and exited the hospital building.

Snelling said police investigating the shooting had recovered three weapons.

The other is a 57-year-old officer with 21 years of service, Snelling said.

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