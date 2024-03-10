Chiefs' Chris Jones stays on reported 5-year deal with record salary and $95 million guaranteed

At the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade, defensive lineman and soon-to-be free agent Chris Jones told the fans he was going to return for another season.

But that was said in an emotional moment. He still needed to get the contract he sought. Which he did, from the Chiefs.

The Chiefs and Jones reached an agreement Saturday on a five-year deal that contains $95 million guaranteed and the largest salary ever for a defensive tackle, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones seemed to confirm the news on social media shortly after:

Jones has established himself as one of the NFL’s best and most respected defensive linemen. He wanted to be paid like the players on his elite level and he got it.

Chris Jones has been dominant

Jones went from being regularly underrated to a visible, crucial part of a dynasty.

Jones hit his stride his third season, getting 15.5 sacks, but didn’t even make a Pro Bowl. In his fourth season he did make a Pro Bowl, the first of five in a row. He and the Chiefs won a Super Bowl too.

As Jones became one of the NFL’s dominant players, with 67 sacks the past six seasons, he wanted a contract that was more in line with his production. He held out last season, with one report saying he wanted $30 million per season. After Jones missed the Chiefs’ first game, the team and Jones came to an agreement on a reworked deal with more incentives. Jones recorded 10.5 sacks, was first-team All-Pro for the second straight season and won a third Super Bowl in four years.

It was an impressive performance in a contract year. Even with Jones about to enter his age 30 season, he was arguably the most valuable free agent on the entire market.

It was time to cash in.