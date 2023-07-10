Chiefs superfan 'ChiefsAholic' arrested in California, allegedly linked to string of bank robberies

Kansas City Chiefs superfan "ChiefsAholic" was arrested in California last week after allegedly perpetrating a string of robberies throughout the Midwest, according to court documents released Monday from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Missouri.

Xaviar Babudar, 28, was arrested near Sacramento, California, on Friday for an alleged robbery last year in Iowa. The FBI has linked him to at least six other either unsolved or attempted bank or credit union robberies over a nine-month span last year in Iowa, Minnesota, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Officials believe Babudar stole more than $800,000.

Babudar was initially arrested in Oklahoma on Dec. 16 and was charged with robbing a Tulsa credit union. He pleaded not guilty, and was released on bond in February. Officials said he then removed his ankle monitor and disappeared in late March. He has been on the run ever since.

Authorities said that Babudar’s cell phone was tracked to the location of the string of robberies or attempted robberies. Babudar allegedly then purchased and later redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in the region in order to launder the money.

Babudar was officially charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines. Authorities said he stole $70,000 from the Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, near Des Moines on March 2, 2022, and then transported that money into Missouri. His case will be presented to a federal grand jury, which could bring charges related to the other alleged robberies or attempted robberies.

Babudar is a massive Chiefs fan who grew a large following on social media under the name "ChiefsAholic." He frequently attended games dressed in a wolf costume. According to ESPN, Babudar frequently lied about his past and upbringing on social media, had a history of legal trouble and was most likely homeless for several years.