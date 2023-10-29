Christian McCaffrey ties NFL record with TD scored in 17th straight game

Christian McCaffrey got the San Francisco 49ers on the board Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals with a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

He made history in the process. The touchdown marked his 17th straight game (playoffs included) with a touchdown, tying an NFL record held by Hall of Fame Baltimore Colts running back Lenny Moore. The record stood as Moore's alone for nearly 60 years. He completed his 17-game scoring streak over a span from 1963-64.