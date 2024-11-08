National

Christian McCaffrey expected to make season debut Sunday vs. Bucs, says Kyle Shanahan

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
The long wait for Christian McCaffrey appears to be coming to an end.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday he expects the All-Pro running back to make his debut this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, via KNBR.

