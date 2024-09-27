Christine Sinclair announces retirement from Portland Thorns at end of 2024 season

Christine Sinclair, the longtime captain and star of the Portland Thorns and the Canadian national team, announced her retirement on Friday. The 41-year-old forward will play through the end of the 2024 season, according to a statement from the Thorns.

Sinclair has played for Portland since 2013, when the NWSL was formed, and led the team to an NWSL championship in that inaugural season. She went on to win two more championships with Portland in 2017 and 2022, and two NWSL Shields (2016 and 2021). She has been Portland's captain since the inaugural season.

Sinclair's 64 goals is the most in Thorns franchise history, and third all-time in the NWSL. This season marks her 25th professional season, after starting her career in Canada in 1999.

Last year, Sinclair announced her retirement from international play after 23 years with the Canadian national team. During that time, the British Columbian forward led Canada to gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and racked up 190 total goals — the most all-time in women's international soccer — and 331 caps. The latter makes her second only to USWNT legend Kristine Lilly in international appearances.

Sinclair played her final game for Canada on December 5, in front of 48,112 fans in BC Place.

Sinclair's final regular season game for the Thorns will be on November 1, facing Angel City FC at home. Portland is currently in position for a playoff spot, which would extend the Canadian legend's career a bit further.